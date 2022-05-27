



The 2020 release of Ghost Ship from Kent-based electronic act CODE was the culmination of a long odyssey that began a quarter-of-a-century prior, culling together recordings from what was intended to be the band’s follow-up to 1995’s The Architect debut on Third Mind Records. As with that album, CODE’s forthcoming Continuum sees the band assembling a new record from archived material, with today’s release of “Acheron” marking the album’s second single. The song was the result of the band members crafting a nine-minute jam session using an almost fully analog arsenal of instruments and gear; “the challenge was to retain the warmth and idiosyncrasies of the original recording whilst subtly enhancing definition and clarity,” CODE explains, having reshaped the track into a more concise version “while enhancing key elements to create a more dynamic soundscape.”







Just as the song and album were created from older recordings, so too is the accompanying music video, utilizing found footage from a 1963 documentary featuring Japanese Ama divers (海女 Sea Women), resulting in a blue-tinted acquatic milieu that matches CODE’s pulsating and expressive ambience. Named for the “river of lost souls” in Greek mythology, which was also used as an alternate designation for the planey LV-426 in the Alien movie series, “Acheron” follows the “Pressure” single, with both tracks available to preview stream. Due for release on June 24, Continuum can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp in digital and CD format, as well as a limited 2LP colored vinyl edition that includes a remixed version of “Atlantic” from The Architect.





CODE

Website, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Lo-Tek Audio

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)