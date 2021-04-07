



Inspired by all things science fiction, Martin Ahm Nielsen has announced the release of his fifth album under the moniker of Code Elektro, a live recording of the band’s performance at Radar in Aarhus, Denmark. Featuring guitarist Niels Bach Storgaard and drummer Mikkel Nørgaard, the almost sold out performance took place just prior to the COVID-19 restrictions, with sound captured by Ole Schneider; Live at Radar Station is due for release on May 6 in digital and vinyl formats, with the latter available only via the band’s website.







A video of the performance of “Wolf” filmed by Karmacat and with photography by Rolf Meldgaard is also available to view on YouTube; Nielsen created the live visuals with assistance from Mike Pecci, HaZ, and Victor Velasco, the artists describing the style as a modern blend of the synthesized aesthetics of Blade Runner and John Carpenter – “Dystopian science fiction atmospheres, neon skylines, and eternal cyberpunk nights with acid rain. That’s the atmosphere we tried to create with live music, light production, and visuals.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)