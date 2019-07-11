



Blending elements of hip-hop, rock, pop, and various styles of electronic music, Hungarian act Cloud 9+ has relesaed its latest album, titled Mixtape. Comprised of 10 tracks, all of which the band has released in varying forms and outlets to the acclaim of the band’s homeland audience and music industry, Mixtape was released on June 30 via Supermanagement, with the band debuting the album live in its entirety on July 5 at Budapest Park. Other figures in the Hungarian music scene appeared on the album, such as AWS, Deego, Hősök, Járai Márk, Fura Csé, and Mc Fedora; Mixtape marks the band’s third full-length album, following the 2015 debut Supernova and The Next Step in 2017. Most recently, Cloud 9+ conducted a mini-tour of Russia, with the band commenting, “It was an experience of a lifetime! We’ve never been to Russia before and it was amazing to see how the audience got along with our songs. It was a perfect feedback and proof that we have a spot abroad and that our music has a worldwide audience.” Mixtape can be purchased via Amazon, with the official lyric video for the track “Facepalm” being the latest single release.





Cloud 9+

Supermanagement

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)