



Italian post-punk band Clone Culture has announced the release of its second full-length album, Innocence. The new album sees the band’s focus shifted to a slower, more atmospheric bass and guitar led sound to evoke a sense of nostalgia and the growth that loss can inspire; the band refers to the album as “a path through the darkness with a light ahead,” and as the search “for comprehension surrounded by arrogant people.” The record’s first single, “Souvenirs” was released on January 23, along with a music video directed by Stefania Carbonara. Innocence is due for release on March 20 via the German Cold Transmission Music label; the album will be available in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available on Bandcamp.









