



After making an impression with the release of last year’s Death Rebirth Repeat album, Colorado aggrotech act Clockwork Echo has been announced as direct support act for Psyclon Nine on the From Hell and Back Tour. Aided by Corvin’s Breed and Our Frankenstein, the tour begins today, February 16, in Sacramento and continues until March 18; stops on the tour include San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Richmond, Atlanta, Buffalo, Salt Lake City, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, with a full list of tour dates and ticket links available via Psyclon Nine’s website. The tour follows the latter band’s highly acclaimed Less to Heaven album, released in August of 2022 via Metropolis Records, with a new companion album, titled More to Hell, to arrive on March 10; available for pre-order now via Bandcamp, the album will feature new tracks along with remixes by SKOLD, Snakes of Russia, Jay E., Pitch Black, and Nero Bellum. Psyclon Nine frontman and founder Nero Bellum has also announced that he will be offering a behind-the-scenes video tour diary, which will also feature group chats and Q&As for his subscribers; full details can be found on his Instagram. Clockwork Echo’s Death Rebirth Repeat was released in June of 2022 and is available now via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats; the album features remixes by Alien Vampires and Komor Kommando.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)