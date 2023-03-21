



Following one month after the reveal of the title track, Berlin industrial/neo-goth artist Near Earth Orbit has released “Silent Runner” as the second offering from the forthcoming Echoes of the Future. Treating the videos as chapters of a movie to which the album plays as the original score, Echoes of the Future sees N.E.O. delving into a post-apocalyptic dystopia wherein climate change and artificial intelligence have altered and overtaken the course of human society – “a world of the future where the consequences of decades of action and inaction have caught up with us.” Within the album’s tracks, N.E.O. hopes to spark discussion and prove the resilient power of the human spirit, inciting listeners to make difficult ethical decisions toward hope.







Echoes of the Future follows up on the 2020 M.A.S.S. Extinction and Outerworld releases, due to arrive via the Solar Lodge imprint on April 21; the album is available for pre-order now in standard and deluxe editions, with the latter including the five-track E.V.E. EP, T-shirt, and N.E.O. tote bag.





