



March 10 saw the release of a new single from the goth/rock duo of Cliff and Ivy, titled “Bloody Ghost.” Following up on the band’s 2021 Bring Us the Night EP, the song was written by CliffMonk Livingston and Ivy Silence as a response to “someone who is now on the other side,” the lyrics presenting a summary of life experiences that amount to a simple statement of kindness and perseverance. Lines like “Find your way down twisted lanes” and “hold up your heart and bear the most” echoing the pair’s message that life is fleeting with only a finite amount of time to make a positive impression and overcome adversity. Mastered by Dave Klein, “Bloody Ghost” is available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp, with more music currently in the works. In addition, Cliff and Ivy are among the numerous bands performing at this year’s Dark Side of the Con 4, with the pair to appear on the event’s second night – Saturday, April 2 – in Parsippany, NJ.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)