



“I’ve been feeling ‘G.O.T.H.’ for quite some time now, what about you?” So asks Kr-Lik – a.k.a. Wojciech Król – of Polish electro act CLICKS, as the project has unveiled the first single and music video from the upcoming full-length record, G.O.T.H.. Written, produced, and mixed by Król, the video for “I Dream” presents the artist’s sense of ironic humor as a dark figure in a gloomy forest evokes the vibe of a gothic horror, only to be revealed at a gathering of mushrooms, the music showcasing a greater sense of ease in songwriting, adding more guitar driven goth/rock stylings to his established dark electro/EBM sound.







Kr-Lik goes on to further explain the album’s themes, referring to the sense of youthful depression, rebellion, and yearning that is eventually replaced by the responsibilities of adulthood; as such, the acronym of the title stands for “Getting Old, Tired, and…” with the final letter open to interpretation, possibly referring to “Humble,” “Honest,” “Hysterical,” “Hostile,” and the artist’s own option of “Hungry.” Calling the album both serious and tongue-in-cheek, he comments that G.O.T.H. is “just my final, well maybe, complain-fest,” and that “The good thing is that you can also dance to it… unless you’re getting old… or tired… or helpless.”

G.O.T.H. is due for release in digital and CD formats via Dependent Records on April 16, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp and the label’s webstore. This marks the second full-length outing from Clicks following the January 2016 release of the Glitch Machine debut.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)