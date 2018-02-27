Cleopatra Records to release Bauhaus Coffee Table Book curated by founding drummer Kevin Haskins





In 2016, Kevin Haskins – the drummer and founding member for legendary gothic/post-punk band Bauhaus – had announced that he would be releasing Bauhaus – Undead: The Visual History and Legacy of Bauhaus , a curated coffee table book chronicling the band’s history. Now, Cleopatra Records will be releasing the book on March 16 in signed and unsigned copies. Bauhaus – Undead features a collection of memorabilia and personal recollections from Haskins, carefully curated into a high end book of 316 10″x13″ pages, taking readers on a visual journey through the history of Bauhaus from its inception in late 1978 to the breakup in 1983 and reunion performances at The Coachella Music Festival in 2005.

Marking the book’s release on March 16, Lethal Amounts in Los Angeles and Cleopatra Records will be presenting a special release and signing party; with doors opening at 7:00pm, the books will be sold at the gallery, while guests will also be allowed to bring their own copies – Kevin Haskins himself will be available for book signing from 8:00-10:00pm. While no records, CDs, or outside merchandise will be signed, it is expected that the event will also include exclusive and limited edition merch to be made available, as well as a special guest DJ set. Further information can be found at the event’s Facebook page. Pre-orders are available via Cleopatra Records and the Bauhaus – Undead website.







Most recently, Haskins had teamed up with his daughter Diva Dompe and guitarist Daniel Ash (his bandmate in Bauhaus, Tones on Tail, and Love and Rockets) in the band Poptone, touring the U.S. and performing tracks from throughout his career.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)