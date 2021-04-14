



After a long wait, Cleopatra Records has released the new single and music video from Los Angeles act 3 Headed Snake, titled “Tyrants.” Created in association with Veterans Coastal Media, the video was directed by Hunter Chapman and produced by Mary Dixon and Elisa Meri, shot on location at Bermuda House in the High Desert, California; according to the band, the desolate location “evokes the post-apocalyptic doom of our pandemic ravaged society, and the bold creative acts that have been deployed to fight tyranny of the mind and soul.” The video stars Eva Ceja depicting “patient zero” as an axe-wielding warrior amid the ruins of civilization. “The song is about tyrants from all walks of life that spring up to take control of people,” states lead guitarist and founder Sin Quirin, “it’s about utilizing a crisis to take control of a situation – like predators lying in wait for the right situation to come up and ruin people’s lives.”







Released on April 13 and now available to stream/purchase via most major digital outlets, the single was recorded by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound, and marks the first new material from 3 Headed Snake since the 2018 debut EP, Wisdom Screams, with the band subsequently performing at th 2019 Bloodstock Open Air Festival. Best known for his work in MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Lords of Acid, American Head Charge, and Society 1, Quirin formed the band with newcomer vocalist Johnny Ray in 2017; since then, the band has become a veritable supergroup with DV Karloff (Hatesong, ex-Society 1) on bass, Derek S. Abrams (ex-MINISTRY), and guitarist Diego “Ashes” Ibarra (DevilDriver, ex-Wayne Static).

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)