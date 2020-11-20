



In 2019, Cleopatra Records celebrated the twentieth anniversary of The Unquiet Grave compilation series with a new entry that showcased 25 acts in the realms of post-punk, gothic, dark rock, industrial, and darkwave. Now, this year sees the follow-up compilation, The Unquiet Grave 2020 featuring an even wider assortment of what the scene has to offer, once again produced and compiled by Athan Maroulis (NØIR, Spahn Ranch, Black Tape For a Blue Girl), and mastered by Xris Smack at Mindswerve Studios. From up-and-comers like I Ya Toyah, Eva-X, A Cloud of Ravens, and No Exits to established and middle-tier acts like 51 Peg, Red This Ever, Ghostfeeder, The Unquiet Void, The Mystic Underground, and Null Device, The Unquiet Grave 2020 presents 31 tracks sure to appease those with a taste for all things dark and underground. The compilation is available for pre-order now on Bandcamp, with a release date of December 3; in addition, Xris Smack will be hosting a special STIMULATE livestream event the following evening, December 4, to present the compilation, with full details available via the Facebook event page.





