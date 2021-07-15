



After his limited but notable involvement with Skinny Puppy, Bill Leeb began his own electro/industrial odyssey in 1986 with the formation of Front Line Assembly, with the project’s first two albums – 1987’s The Initial Command and 1988’s State of Mind – becoming landmarks of the genre. Now, both are receiving the deluxe vinyl reissue treatment from Cleopatra Records, each featuring meticulous recreations of the original artwork and newly remastered audio. The Initial Command will be released on September 3 in blue and red vinyl, with the CD version featuring an additional two bonus tracks – “Complexity” and “Core” – originally released in 1997; originally released by the independent Dossier label in Germany and produced by Michael Balch, State of Mind is available in clear vinyl, with 29 copies remaining at the time of this article.

Front Line Assembly

Cleopatra Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)