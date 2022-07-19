



Hailing from the South of France, Corpus Delicti enjoyed a brief period of renown in the darkwave underground, releasing three studio albums during the band’s original tenure from 1992-1996, before rebranding in 1998 as industrial/rock band Corpus. Now, Cleopatra Records has announced a boxset collection featuring those albums, along with a series of rare studio and live recordings, marking all of the group’s output; packaged in a glossy clamshell box featuring a cover illustration by Gustave Doré, The Complete Recordings: 1992-1996 comes with individual wallet jackets for all four discs and a full-color 16-page booklet of photos, liner notes, and comments by Corpus Delicti vocalist Sébastien Pietrapiana, all curated by former label A&R head Athan Maroulis (NØIR, Black Tape For a Blue Girl, Spahn Ranch). The set will be released on July 22 in digital and limited edition CD formats, with pre-orders available on Bandcamp and the Cleopatra webstore.

Corpus Delicti

Cleopatra Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)