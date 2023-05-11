



IKON has spent the last three decades as Australia’s premier darkwave acts with founding members Chris McCarter and Dino Molinaro navigating the band through various lineups and shifts in sound, while holding true to their post-punk and goth/rock roots. Now, Cleopatra Records is celebrating the band’s earliest incarnation with the release of The Complete Recordings 1992-1996; spanning 76 tracks across four discs, the collection features the original lineup of McCarter and Molinaro with vocalist Michael Aliani – then known as Michael Carrodus, and now of darkwave act Chiron.

The material presented herein includes the long out-of-print albums In the Shadow of the Angel (1994) and Flowers For the Gathering (1996), as well as the A Moment in Time singles collection, all EPs and singles, and acoustic and alternate versions to present the whole of IKON’s first wave. The box set will feature a 16-page booklet containing extensive liner notes from music historian Dave Thompson, with each disc packaged in its own sleeve, and housed in a deluxe clamshell box.

IKON’s The Complete Recordings 1992-1996 will be released on July 14 via Cleopatra Records, with digital pre-orders available now on Bandcamp, while pre-orders for the four-CD edition can be found via the label’s webstore.

IKON

Cleopatra Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)