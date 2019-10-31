



Italian black ambient project Clavicvla has announced the release of a new LP, Sepulchral Blessing. Clocking in at 40 minutes, the album builds on the foundations laid down by releases like 2017’s Arsonists Prophets and 2018’s Sermons, dragging listeners through a ghastly underworld of sonic horrors and nightmarish soundscapes. A pair of tracks has been released in advance of the album – “Angra Mainyu” at Brutal Resonance and “Tiamat Skin” at Blessed Altar Zine – with both outlets expressing high praise for Clavicvla’s bleak occult atmospheres and cosmic yet cinematic scope. Sepulchral Blessing will be released on Friday, November 1 in vinyl and cassette formats in the U.S. via Sentient Ruin, with vinyl and CD formats available in Europea through Cyclic Law, with digital versions and pre-orders also available via Bandcamp.





