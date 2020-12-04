



Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen has released a new benefit compilation in loving tribute to his husband Kurt Grünewald. Organized by Brent Heinze of Probe 7 and spanning 72 tracks, the Bound with Love collection stands as a clebration of the love the couple shared with each other and with their fans before Grünewald sadly succumbed to cancer in September of this year; with his struggle for life having incurred numerous medical bills, the compilation offers financial support to Larsen during this most difficult time. Released as a Bandcamp exclusive and mastered by Inertia’s Reza Udhin, Bound with Love features such artists as Black Needle Noise, Ego Likeness, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, The Cassandra Complex, iVardensphere, Deathline International with Jello Biafra, Eva X, Cynergy 67, kETvECTOR, Angelspit, NØIR, Android Lust, and many more.





Claus Larsen/Leæther Strip

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)