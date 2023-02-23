



Even the legendary goth/rock band Clan of Xymox was not spared the misfortune of tour postponements in the midst of the pandemic, but at long last, the group will be performing in North American this Spring and Summer. Celebrating the band’s 2021 Limbo album and the 2022 “Save Our Souls” benefit single, the tour begins on March 2 in Columbus, OH, running until March 24 in Chicago, with stops including Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Kansas City, Atlanta, Milwaukee, as well as Canadian dates in Toronto and Montreal; supporting Clan of Xymox through this run will be Chicago dark rockers The Bellwether Syndicate, with the bands joined on certain dates by Swedish post-punk group Then Comes Silence and Washington, DC post-industrial act Vosh.

After a two-month rest period, the tour will then continue on May 31 in San Antonio, running until June 16 in Los Angeles; stops on this run will include Denver, Albuquerque, Seattle, Dallas, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, and Vancouver. Since this run of the tour had originally been intended to take place in November, Clan of Xymox will be joined by dark rockers Curse Mackey and A Cloud of Ravens. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Clan of Xymox website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)