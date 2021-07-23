



After nearly 40 years, Clan of Xymox is seemingly in no shortage of creative vigor as the band has released a new album, titled Limbo. Following one year after Spider On the Wall, Ronny Moorings and company have taken inspiration from the dire circumstances of 2020, during which the world was effectively shut down and bands were unable to tour; as such, Limbo is as much the legendary goth/rock group’s perspective on these events as it is an expansion on the darkly engaging atmospheres that have defined Clan of Xymox’s music for nearly four decades. Released today, July 23, via Metropolis Records, Limbo is available to purchase in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore.







In addition, Clan of Xymox has announced dates for a North American tour in 2022. Beginning on March 4 in Columbus, OH, the Spring leg of the tour will see the band going throughout the month until March 24 in Chicago, with stops including Nashville, Baltimore, Richmond, Brooklyn, and Boston; joining the band for this leg will be fellow goth/rockers The Bellwether Syndicate, with Astari Nite also joining in West Palm Beach, FL, and Autumn in Chicago and St. Paul, MN. Aertex and Yone Defcode will also appear on select dates The band will then resume touring the U.S. in November, along with a date in Vancouver, BC, from November 3 in Dallas, TX until November 19 in Los Angeles; Curse Mackey and A Cloud of Ravens will be the support acts for this leg, with The Siren Project appearing in Denver, CO. A full listing of tour dates can be found on Clan of Xymox’s website.

Clan of Xymox

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)