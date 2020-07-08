



35 years and still going strong as one of the most revered and celebrated darkwave bands ever, Clan of Xymox has been teasing the release of its sixteenth studio endeavor, titled Spider on the Wall. Continuing to cultivate the electro/goth/rock sound for which founder Ronny Moorings and his compatriots are known, the band has now unveiled a music video for the new single, titled “All I Ever Know;” following the “She” and “Lovers” singles, the evocative and minimalist black & white video, comprised of archival pre-lockdown footage of the band, captures the Clan of Xymox visual and musical aesthetic. With “She” available to preview, Spider on the Wall is due for release on July 24 via Metropolis Records in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore; the album will be released via Trisol Music Group GmbH in Europe.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)