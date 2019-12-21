



Independent electronic label FiXT has announced that the Full Circle: The Birth, Death & Rebirth of Circle of Dust documentary feature will be airing as a free live streaming event on YouTube. Assembled from archival photos and dozens of hours VHS footage, along with over 30 interviews, the documentary chronicles the history of the underground industrial/metal band Circle of Dust, the earliest brainchild of producer/musician Klayton; from the project’s inception to the signing of his first record deals, formation of the live band, and legal turmoils that ultimately led to the band’s dissolution in 1998, and finally the resurrection of Circle of Dust in 2015, Full Circle will be airing on Monday, December 23 at 12:00pm CST, with a realtime fan chat throughout the event.







Full Circle: The Birth, Death & Rebirth of Circle of Dust was originally released on September 21, 2018 in digital HD and DVD formats via FiXT; bonus material on the two-DVD set included four hours of additional footage, VHS bootlegs, and music videos, along with mini-features of the band’s gear and production and the Argyle Park side project. A soundtrack to the documentary is also available, acting as a veritable “best of” compilation. Among the most recent Circle of Dust releases are the fist ever vinyl issue of the 1992 self-titled debut album, and the Circle of Dust (Demos & Rarities) collection.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)