



After the successful reissuing of the band’s discography in 2016, industrial/metal act Circle of Dust embarks on a new celebration of its history with an upcoming 25th Anniversary Edition of the 1995 self-titled debut album. “In late 2019, I stumbled across a floppy disk with SYSEX backups of my original Alesis D4 drum module and E-MU Proteus 1 sound module,” states Klayton, now taking the opportunity to revisit his past material using the same equipment with which he created the now iconic original album; he goes on to state that he began remixing the songs from the ground up, importing the original ADAT recordings and featuring no new recordings, but rather mixing and reprocessing the original tracks with modern sensibilities. With the 25th Anniversary mix of the album’s opening track “Onenemy” now available as a digital single, the 25th Anniversary edition of Circle of Dust will also feature remixes from artists hand selected by Klayton, with plans to release more singles throughout 2020; further clarifying that the 2016 remasters will remain available as they are, Klayton concludes by saying that he is “excited that I finally had the ability to make these mixes sound like I heard them in my head in 1995.”







Following the reissues, Klayton released Machines of Our Disgrace as the first album of new material from Circle of Dust in 18 years, later accompanied by the alt_Machines remix album; the “Dust to Dust” single appeared in December 2017, with mutterings of a new Circle of Dust album being in the works. In 2018, a documentary feature chronicling the history of Circle of Dust was released, titled Full Circle: The Birth, Death, & Rebirth of Circle of Dust, and in September 2019 came a collection of demos and rare tracks from the debut album.

Circle of Dust

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)