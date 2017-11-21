Circle of Dust teases upcoming sixth album with new single





After the momentous return of Circle of Dust with 2016’s Machines of Our Disgrace, Klayton now proves that the resurrection of his first major musical outing was no one-shot event; with the band’s yet to be titled sixth full-length studio album currently in the works, Circle of Dust will be closing out 2017 with the new single, “Dust to Dust.” Showcasing the project’s recognizable blend of thrashing riffs, aggressive vocals, and viciously title programming and samples, “Dust to Dust” presents Klayton’s distinctively modern brand of industrialized metal with a densely layered organic and synthetic merger that continues where Machines of Our Disgrace left off while hearkening back to Circle of Dust’s earliest sound. The single is now available for pre-order via FiXT and will be released on December 1; additional bundles include newly designed stickers and the “Gears of Self-Destruction” T-shirt designed by Dustrial.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)