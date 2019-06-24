



Having made its triumphant return in 2016, Circle of Dust – the industrial/metal moniker of electronic artist/producer Klayton – is once again offering audiences a fresh perspective on the band’s past material with the first ever vinyl issue of the 1992 self-titled debut album. Printed in a limited edition 180g royal blue 12-inch vinyl, Circle of Dust will be presented in a double 33RPM LP, complete with 8-page booklet containing full album lyrics. Additionally, the album will contain digital downloads of the album in its standard and deluxe editions, containing demos, rarities, and a new remix of album rack “Nothing Sacred” by longtime FiXT associate Sebastian Komor. Pre-orders for the Circle of Dust double vinyl edition are now available via the FiXT store. The original pressing of Circle of Dust was released in 1992 via R.E.X. Records, originally created using an Ensoniq EPS 16+ mono sampler and a Mac Classic with 1mb of system RAM and a 40mb hard drive; the album was remixed and re-released in 1995 with a different track listing.











The Sebastian Komor remix of “Nothing Sacred” is also available as a standalone single, releasing on June 25 via Bandcamp; as with all FiXT singles, the track is presented in both vocal and instrumental versions. In addition, Klayton has dug even deeper into the archives to assemble the original song files for “Nothing Sacred” to make it the latest in FiXT’s remix stems catalog; the package contains 72 remix stems in 24-bit 44.1kHz WAV audio, all culled from the original recordings of “Nothing Sacred,” available to purchase via the FiXT store.





Circle of Dust

FiXT

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)