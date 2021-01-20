



Brazilian underground imprint Wave Records has released the first volume of an anthology series chronicling the works of dark electro act Cindergarden. The collection showcases 18 selections from across the project’s six albums released between 2006 and 2021, demonstrating Jaymie Valentine’s fiercely independent artistic spirit, filled to the brim with lyrics that run the gamut from gothic, occult, and philosophy. Released on January 18, Anthology Vol. 1 is available digitally on Bandcamp, with CD editions to follow on the Wave Records / Shades of Sound Records website at a later date.







Anthology Vol. 1 is the first new release from Cindergarden since the 2019 Revamped album; along with the foundation of her own Looking Glass Records imprint, Valentine has written, performed, and produced all of her music, along with forays into dance and theatre, appearing on film scores as a licensed artist and contributor to instrumental scores. She is also an actress, having won an award for her portrayal of Anna in the independent horror movie Dry Blood, written by and starring Clint Carney of System Syn and Imperative Reaction.

