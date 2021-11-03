



Underground experimental imprint Chthonic Streams has announced the release of a new benefit compilation to assist Control’s Thomas Garrison in his fight against cancer. “Anyone who is familiar with the state of the healthcare system in the U.S. knows that any serious illness is massively expensive for the patient,” the label states, with all sales of Beside You in Strength to go to Garrison as he battles stage 2 prostate cancer; the compilation follows a charity drive launched by Cloister Recordings’ Marcus LaBonté, as well as Control label Ant-Zen’s donating digital sales from the October 1 Bandcamp Friday. Among the artists featured are Compactor, Iszoloscope, Sickness, Gruntsplatter, Purgist, The [Law-Rah] Collective, Theologian, and more. “The artists here have not shied away from expressing negative feelings related to Thomas’ situation, or echoing their own experiences with other loved ones who have had to bear similar burdens,” Chthonic comments, stating the compilation to be not one of full of “sweetness and light,” yet still showing admiration and support for a peer in need. Beside You in Strength will be released on November 5 via Bandcamp, with the label reminding patrons that “buying it on that day means more money goes to Thomas.”





Chthonic Streams

Control

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)