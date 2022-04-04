



Hailing from the Indianapolis, Chrome Waves has been a gradually rising force in experimental metal, with the September release of the band’s third album, The Rain Will Cleanse, showing the incorporation of shoegaze and alternative elements. Now, Recursive further demonstrates the band’s exploratory spirit with a fully remixed version of the album; noisy and industrial, darkly atmospheric, post-punk, and post-metal sounds adorn the album, with Chrome Waves guitarist Jeff Wilson explaining that “Every artist on this album has played an important part in the history of this band, whether it be a collaborator, an influence, a bandmate, or a combination of the above.” Among these remixers are Fade Kainer (Statiqbloom), Sanford Parker (Mirrors for Psychic Warfare), David Brenner (Gridfailure, ex-Theologian), Heath Rave (Lotus Thrones, ex-Wolvhammer), Dustin Boltjes (Wrathchild, ex-Chrome Waves), and Wilson (Deeper Graves); Wilson goes on to call these participants “more important than the ‘metal media,’ and that “These are people pertinent to our evolution and our existence.” Further stating that Recursive is no mere auxilliary release, but rather a compilation of Chrome Waves’ influences, he states, “In a time when music is consistently less important than business, we wanted to take things back a bit to the 1990s, when your band’s songs were more important than your Spotify plays, artistry was more important than content creation, songwriting was above social media follows.” Released on April 1 by Disorder Recordings in digital and CD formats, Recursive can be purchased/streamed via Bandcamp; New Noise Magazine hosted a special premiere stream of the album on Thursday, March 31, while Chrome Waves is currently in the process of creating a fourth LP.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)