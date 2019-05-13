



With a month-long European tour around the corner, legendary death/rock band Christian Death will be hosting a live video chat, presented by Sonic Seducer . Scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 19 via the band’s Facebook page, the video chat will be simulcast in the U.S. and Germany, with Christian Death “answering all of your questions unadulterated and uncensored,” moderated by Sonic Seducer ‘s Thomas Vogel. The broadcast will also feature the premiere of Christian Death’s latest music video, “Forgiven,” off of the band’s 2015 album, The Root of All Evilution.











Christian Death’s Behind the Veil Tour will start with a series of U.K. dates from May 21 in Stoke-on-Trent to May 26 in Manchester; subsequently, the band will continue throughout Europe, from May 29 in Zagreb, Croatia until June 22 in Warszawa, Poland. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Christian Death website.





