



Chris Wirsig, best known for his work with electro act No:Carrier, has initiated a new collaborative project called Rising Voices, with the first single being a cover of the Depeche Mode classic “People Are People.” With all proceeds to be donated to HeadCount.org, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the NAACP Empowerment Program, Wirsig states that he wanted “to help our society to overcome injustice and inequality within the universal language of music.” He initiated the project drawing inspiration from the justice movement and Black Lives Matter, the song’s lyric of “I don’t understand what makes a man hate another man” sticking in his mind as he learned about the numerous reports of racism and excessive force from police. Of the benefitting organizations, Wirsig commends their continued efforts to educate people about social equality and report incidents of racism and injustice, with the single featuring contributions from 36 musicians. Led by Alphaville vocalist Marian Gold, the lineup also includes Grammy award winners Wouter Kellerman and Dale Edward Chung, and a bevy of Hollywood film composers and sessions players, with Wirsig responsible for arrangement and production; due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 lockdowns, everybody recorded in their respective home studios without knowledge of what the other musicians would be playing or singing. Released on November 20, the single is available to stream on Spotify, and can be purchased via Bandcamp; as well, a music video featuring all of the contributing musicians can be viewed on YouTube.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)