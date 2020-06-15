



DJ and producer Chris Liebing has released the second installment of his Burn Slow series of remixes. Burn Slow Remixes Pt. II includes reworkings from Icelandic producer Bjarki, the legendary Chris Carter (Throbbing Gristle, Chris & Cosey, Carter Tutti Void), fellow Mute artist Nicolas Bougaïeff, and Art Department; Carter notably remixed the track “Polished Chrome (The Friend, Pt.1)” from Burn Slow, which features the vocal talents of the incomparable Gary Numan. The project began with a mix of Depeche Mode’s “Going Backwards” and Goldfrapp’s “Everything Is Never Enough,” and is likely to continue throughout 2020. Liebing’s debut album on Mute, Burn Slow was released on September 7, 2018, with the first installment of the Burn Slow Remixes released in February of this year; Burn Slow Remixes Pt. II was released digitally on June 12. Liebing has also launched a series of online events during the CoronaVirus lockdown, including #AloneTogether DJ sets, the DJs and Beers panel conversation with Dubfire and Truncate, and vegan cooking tips, all of which can be found via his YouTube channel.

