



Chris Connelly has never been an artist of convention, so it should come as no surprise that his latest album pays tribute to one of the last century’s most unconventional artistic figures – German model, actress, and musician Christa Päffgen, better known as Nico. Recorded by Connelly with producer Chris Bruce from July of 2021 to January of this year, Euology to Christa sees Connelly honoring the renowned bohemian in his inimitably artful and alternative style, combining his own original compositions with several of Nico’s most celebrated songs. Spanning 24 tracks, the double album had been planned initially as solely Nico covers, with Connelly writing a parallel album of his own upon reading author and rock historian Jennifer Otter Bickerdike’s You Are Beautiful and You Are Alone ; of the album, Bickerdike comments, “This is a record to be played at full blast, all the way through, as a commemoration not just to Nico the person, the musician, but to art for art’s sake, for making something because it is important and needs to be done – an idea that is as rare and precious as Nico herself.” The Nico material on Eulogy to Christa spans her entire recording career, “from her first Jimmy Page-composed single B-side through her time with The Velvet Underground, to her intense and unique solo recordings up until her death,” with her “Eulogy to Lenny Bruce” acting as the album’s first single, written by Tim Hardin. As a thematic mirror, Connelly’s songs follow her story – adventurous, controversial, and misunderstood. If there is anything conventional about Eulogy to Christa, it would be the release date of Chris Connelly’s birthday of November 11, with the album now available for pre-order in digital and CD formats.





