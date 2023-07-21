



Mark Trueman has been so rapidly ascending the ranks of the EBM and electro/industrial scene with a series of EPs and high energy live performances, it’s easy to forget that he’s not yet released a full-length Choke Chain album – that changes this year with the announcement of Mortality, “Burial” acting as its first single. Drawing heavily from his punk influences, the song builds on the foundations of Choke Chain’s established sound, with his screams of “You can’t escape it” demonstrating themes of emotional vulnerability and being overwhelmed by fear and anxiety. Released today, July 21, and mastered by Eric Oehler (Null Device, Klack) at Submersible Studios, “Burial” marks the first new material from Choke Chain following 2021’s Invoking Shadows, with Mortality to follow on September 22 via Phage Tapes; the album will be available in digital, CD, cassette, and vinyl formats.











Furthermore, Trueman will be performing live throughout the year, taking Choke Chain to Europe as support act for fellow ColdWaves alumni Odonis Odonis from September 26 to October 8; stops on the tour include Prague, Budapest, Leipzig, Berlin, Munich, Paris, and more. Choke Chain will also be performing on August 17 in La Crosse, WI with Sweat Boys and Silver Walks, with festival appearances scheduled for Infest in the U.K., and Substance in Los Angeles. A full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found on the Choke Chain website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)