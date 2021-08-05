



Following the release of the “Fight” and “Buy Me Now” singles earlier this year, Dallas based electro/industrial act Unitcode:Machine will be unveiling the new album, Themes For a Collapsing Empire, on Friday, August 6. An almost completely independent effort, every track was written, produced, mixed, and mastered by founder Eric Kristoffer, with the track “Drift Away” featuring a guest performance by COP International artist Emileigh Rohn of Chiasm. According to Kristoffer, the album is more representative of his perspective as a person as opposed to the Unitcode:Machine project, with themes revolving around the tragedies that 2020 brought and the “struggling to cope with such stressful personal events while also trying to endure a global pandemic.” Themes For a Collapsing Empire follows up on 2019’s Tyranny and its 2020 Tyrant companion, with the album available to purchase via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.











Along with Kristoffer and the March release of her Missed the Noise album with legendary producer/musician John Fryer, Rohn is also now working with another luminary of the electro/industrial scene – Jean-Marc Lederman. Best known for his work with The Weathermen, Fad Gadget, Ghost & Writer, and his recent outings with Front 242 vocalist Jean-Luc de Meyer, Lederman and Rohn released on August 3 their Watch Out! EP via COP International. Featuring remixes of the track by Assemblage 23, Leaether Strip, and Mark Hockings, with an additional remix by Rotersand’s Jan-Eric Wesenberg to be released later in the year, “Watch Out!” marks the first taste of a forthcoming debut album from Rohn-Lederman.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)