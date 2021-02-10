



COP International has announced the release of Missed the Noise, the long-awaited collaborative album from acclaimed musician/producer John Fryer and Emileigh Rohn under her moniker of Chiasm. Following up on the acclaim received by introductory singles “Away” and “Are You Okay?,” the album is preceded by a third single, “Intertwined,” showcasing the darkly cinematic and eerily melodic sound of Chiasm & John Fryer, released on February 3 and available via Bandcamp; the single also features remixes by Mark Hockings (Mesh, Black Car Burning) and Jean-Marc Lederman (The Weathermen).







With the two previous singles, as well as opening track “Noise” available to preview stream, Missed the Noise is due for release via COP International on March 5 in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp. The album follows the 2019 release of Rohn’s Reset solo album, with the artist referring to her collaboration with Fryer as “unprecedentedly fast-paced and insightful.” Having previously performed, programmed, and produced her music with Chiasm by herself, she further expresses her gratitude to the legendary producer, calling the experience fresh, invigorating, and easy. Fryer returns her priase by saying it was “extremely exhilaratin” to work with Rohn, that “everything seemed to click like all of a sudden the stars aligned and off we went on this incredible journey and ending with the wonderfully fantastical album.” Also appearing on the record providing additional vocals and lyrics on “Missed” is G.W. Childs IV (Soil & Eclipse).





Chiasm

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

John Fryer/Black Needle Noise

Website, Facebook (Black Needle Noise), Facebook (John Fryer), Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

COP International

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)