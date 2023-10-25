



Chelsea Wolfe has certainly kept busy through the four years since her last album, continuing to tour and releasing several singles and remixes. Now, the dark rock artist has announced a new record to be released early in the new year, along with a music video for the single and opening track “Whispers in the Echo Chamber.” Directed by George Gallardo Kattah, the monochromatic video presents Wolfe’s themes of “a calm inner voice cutting through mental chatter and anxiety to help guide me towards a more authentic path.” The song is wrought with the grinding distorted guitar of Bryan Tulao, the forceful drums of Jess Gowrie, and the slithering electronics of Ben Chisholm, the visuals showcasing eerie and primal imagery portraying the artist’s inner psyche. Both Wolfe and Kattah refer to “the inward to the outward” and “the external to the internal,” touching on what the director calls “a symbiotic relationship that has love at its core.”







Produced by Dave Sitek and mixed by Shawn Everett, She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She follows up on 2019’s Birth of Violence and is due to be released on February 9, 2024 via Loma Vista Recordings in digital, CD, vinyl and cassette formats, all available to pre-order via the label’s webstore and Bandcamp. “Whispers in the Echo Chamber” is the second single from the album, following the September reveal of “Dusk.”







In addition, Chelsea Wolfe has announced a North American tour celebrating the new record, running February 27 to March 30; with support from Australian experimental noise act Divide and Dissolve, stops on the tour include San Diego, Phoenix, Silver Spring, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montral, Toronto, and more. Furthermore, Wolfe will also be performing at Roadburn Festival on April 18, taking place in Tilburg, The Netherlands, and then at HEAVEN in London on April 21. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Chelsea Wolfe’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)