



Chase Dobson has been earning a reputation as a formidable engineer, technician, and producer, working with the likes of M83, Rüfüs Du Sol, Rihanna, Neon Cities, and Curse Mackey, as well as producing music as C.DB.SN, Apocryphal Throne, Cellar Graves, and his own name. Although the pandemic necessitated that his activity be limited primarily to the studio, he kept up a prodigious workflow that has now resulted in The Mechanics of Time Travel, his debut with the independent Detroit label Young Heavy Souls; with the recording process focusing less on programming and more on playing, Dobson wrote, produced, and performed the album during the album’s 10 tracks as an exploration of “the vastness of a universe in constant motion,” with elements of shoegazing ambience and chilled out doom-laden electronics shining through soundscapes driven by analog synthesis. Mastered by Cam Trewin, The Mechanics of Time Travel was released today, March 24, and is available now via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the album marking his first formal solo release since 2020’s Perpetual Motion EP; in the interim, he had released a free sample collection and the “Rm610” single.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)