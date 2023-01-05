



Charming Disaster, the Brooklyn-based gothic/folk duo of Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, are not sitting still with the announcement of their fifth album. Following up on 2022’s Our Lady of Radium, the pair are shifting their focus from the darkly historic and scientific ruminations of that album in favor of a more esoteric blending of the natural and metaphysical world on Super Natural World; monsters in both science and magic appear to form the band’s alchemical examination of mysteries that encompass the world. Unlike the preceding album, only one track on Super Natural World was recorded entirely by Bisker and Morris, with the rest created in more disparate circumstances – four tracks were recorded in 2021 at Brooklyn’s Figure 8 with engineer Hillary Johnson, and five the following year at Tonal Park in Maryland with longtime collaborator Don Godwin; also contributing to the album were bassist Bob Smith and drummer Rob Garcia during the Brooklyn sessions, while Godwin performed bass, drums, and horns along with mixing duties. Further extrapolating on the album’s themes, Charming Disaster will be releasing a limited edition “oracle deck” featuring 60 original illustrations created by more than two dozen artists, each corresponding to a song inthe band’s released discography. Super Natural World will be released in digital, CD, and 12-inch colored vinyl formats on March 3, one day shy of a full year since Our Lady of Radium; both the album and the Charming Disaster Oracle Deck were funded via Kickstarter campaign, where both are now available for pre-order.

Charming Disaster

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)