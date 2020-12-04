



Heralded for its blend of tribal rhythms and forceful percussion with socially charged industrial/rock, CHANT has unveiled a new music video for the track “Primetime Annihilation.” “I had visions of a media blitz projected onto this character,” states founder/front man Bradley Bills, who takes on the persona of an egomaniacal demagogue in the guise of a game show host; as the character revels in the chaos he creates, he dons a reflective “mirror ball” jacket constructed by Strava Design, which Bills states weighed 35 pounds and left him with cuts and scrapes, adding that “it was totally worth it.” Directed and produced by Bills, the video for “Primetime Annihilation” showcases the new CHANT live lineup, which sees Bills joined by Myke Bingham and Jack O’Hara Harris, with additional lighting, projections, effects, and cinematography by Kelly Riot. The track comes from the latest CHANT album, HYDRA, released independently on October 30 and available now in CD and digital formats via Bandcamp.











A new InterView with Bradley Bills will be appearing in ReGen Magazine in the coming week.

CHANT

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)