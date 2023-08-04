



Skinny Puppy may be in the midst of a final tour, but cEvin Key is showing no signs of slowing down as he has announced the ninth installment of the renowned Brap and Forth series. Five years since the last entry in the series, the new collection showcases what Key explains to be “some of my earliest recordings recently discovered on four-track tapes.” He goes on to say that although most of the material was created in 1985 during the sessions that resulted in the legendary Bites album, with several others from a later period that still were created on four-track; “Something about the collection of gear and this vibrant time made for a lot of writing.” Originally titled Back and Forth, the series dates back to the very beginning of Skinny Puppy, the band’s 1984 debut EP release being the first to bear the title; the EP was then remastered and expanded into Back and Forth Series Two in 1992, beginning the tradition of numerous unearthed songs, demos, remixes, alternate versions, live recordings, and other oddities. With “House Tried to KILL ME” now available to preview, bRap and fOrth, vol. 9 is due to be released on October 6 via Artoffact Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; the album can be pre-ordered now through Bandcamp.







Most recently, Skinny Puppy announced dates for the fall leg of what is purported to be the band’s final tour; with Lead into Gold once again providing support, the tour will take place from November 8-December 5, with dates in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and the band’s hometown of Vancouver. A full listing of dates and tickets can be found via SoundRink.







In addition, Key has been announced as the score composer for Silent Hill: Ascension, one of the latest installments in the legendary video game series; first announced this past October, the game will be a more interactive media experience than the single-player survival horror format of past games. Key has composed music for horror film trailers under the name of Scaremeister, a name given to him by Arnold Schwarzenegger in reference to music Key contributed to the score for End of Days; the 2014 31 Spirits album released on Metropolis Records features a collection of these pieces.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)