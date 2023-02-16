



Three years since the band’s last album, post-punk and darkwave duo Cerulean Veins have released their Black album via Cold Transmission Music, along with the music video for the opening track, “Infinite Love.” Calling the album “our dance with the black swan,” the husband-and-wife duo of Dustin Frelich and Amanda Toombs crafted the follow-up to 2020’s Blue over a two-year period, drawing upon topics of love, death, and the human condition, with the thematic juxtaposition of blue and black relating to the band’s very name, derived from the Latin caeruleus – “dark blue.” Joining Frelich and Toombs on the album is drummer Matt Yansch, with Frelich responsible for the mix and mastering, while the vinyl edition was mastered by Pete Burns (Kill Shelter). Released on February 14, Black is available in digital, CD, vinyl, and limited edition cassette formats via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)