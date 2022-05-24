



May 22 marked the twentieth anniversary of Naïve Heart, the debut album from French electro and synthpop act Celluloide; since then, the group has released six more albums, three EPs, and numerous singles under the BOREDOMproduct imprint, the trio of Darkleti, Patryck Holdwem, and Member U-0176 forging a melancholy brand of electro-pop that has hearkened back to the sounds of early Depeche Mode and The Human League crossed with the modern production sensibilities of Melotron and Covenant. Now, the band has celebrated this momentous album with a special 12-inch vinyl reissue, available to purchase via the BOREDOMproduct website; additionally, the album is available in a special edition that packages the LP with the previously unreleased 2003 Six Wounds Seven Lies EP, containing alternate versions of tracks from Naïve Heart, in a limited transparent vinyl edition. Digital and CD editions of the original Naïve Heart release are available via Bandcamp, while Celluloide’s last release of new material was 2020’s Translucide EP.





Celluloide

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

BOREDOMproduct

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)