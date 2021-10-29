More than four years since the release of Offworld, Celldweller continues to tease the impending fifth full-length album with the release of a new single, titled “Blind Lead the Blind.” Now available via Bandcamp, the song marks the sixth single from Satellites, further showcasing the artist’s signature blend of electronic and metal genres as he sonically builds a new immersive “metaverse,” the lyrics addressing the current state of world affairs; “I know I’m not the only one who feels that the world has been descending further into chaos and uncertainty,” Klayton explains, “In an age of rampant misinformation and distrust, I feel more than ever that we are watching the ‘Blind Lead the Blind.'” Throughout the song, Klayton’s vocals combine the angular rhythms of hip-hop, the dissonant roar of doom metal, and harmonized melodic hooks, while the music features elements of drum & bass, industrialized metal, and vinyl scratching. “Blind Lead the Blind” follows the previous singles “My Disintegration,” “A Matter of Time,” “Electric Eye,” “Into the Void,” and “Baptized in Fire,” with plans for an early 2022 release via Klayton’s own FiXT Radium imprint. Remixes for the previous singles by Zardonic, The Browning, Joe Ford, SWARM, Becko, Formal One, Sebastian Komor, and Razihel also available, as well as a Remix Contest Compilation for “My Disintegration.”
Celldweller
FiXT Radium
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)