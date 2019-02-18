Celldweller releases new single teasing upcoming fifth album





Producer/musician extraordinaire Klayton keeps his eyes fixed firmly on the cosmos as he has released the latest single under his Celldweller moniker. As the latest taste of the project’s upcoming fifth album, Satellites, “My Disintegration” presents Klayton’s progressive and intricately arranged hybrid of alt. metal melodies and dynamic electronics, showcasing the full breadth of his skills in the span of nearly six-and-a-half minutes. Along with the album’s first single, “Electric Eye,” released nearly two years ago (and prior to the fourth album, Offworld), “My Disintegration” also marks Celldweller’s return to heavier, more aggressive sounds after the softer, more atmospheric Offworld, released in July of 2017; since then, the project has released the Remixed Upon a Blackstar companion to 2012’s Wish Upon a Blackstar, as well as the “Breaking Point” single in collaboration with vocalist Robin Adams and drum & bass producer Joe Ford. Klayton has also kept a steady stream of releases under his various other monikers, including Scandroid, Circle of Dust, and Klayton. “My Disintegration” made its premiere on Revolver with a lyric video; the single is available for pre-order via Bandcamp, with a release date of March 8.









Celldweller

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)