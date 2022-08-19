Although it has been five years since the release of Offworld, one certainly can’t accuse Klayton of sitting idly on his Celldweller project; while working feverishly on his myriad other projects and monikers, he has been gradually teasing what would be the fifth full-length Celldweller album with a series of singles and remixes, all continuing to showcase the artist/producer’s signature blending of industrialized metal, drum & bass, hip-hop, and all points in between. Now, Klayton has rewarded his fans’ patience with the announcement of the new album, titled Satellites, with pre-saves to go live on Tuesday, August 23.
Even since before the release of the more pensive and slowly melodic Offworld, Klayton was preparing Satellites, releasing the “Electric Eye” single in early 2017. Since then, he has followed up with “My Disintegration,” “A Matter of Time,” “Into the Void,” “Baptized in Fire,” and “Blind Lead the Blind,” as well as corresponding remixes created by the likes of Zardonic, Joe Ford, Becko, The Browning, SWARM, Sebastian Komor, Formal One, Razihel, Kaixo, Fight the Fade, and Toronto Is Broken. A remix competition for “My Disintegration” resulted in a compilation released in October of 2020, featuring remixes by the likes of Dino Shadix, TweakerRay, Cyborgdrive, Ardiyan, Animattronic, Metarmonica, and more. Other collaborations and remix releases have also appeared, as well as material from Klayton’s other projects Scandroid and FreqGen, as well as his score for independent movie The Dunes, and three albums under his own name.
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)