



Czech gothic rock act Cathedral in Flames is but one of the many bands to use music as a means to offer support and solidarity to the Ukrainian people as the Russian invasion continues, releasing a cover of “The Weeping Song” via Bandcamp. Originally performed as a duet by Nick Cave and Blixa Bargeld in 1990, Cathedral in Flames vocalist Phil Lee Fall cites the closing lyric of “we won’t be weeping long” as a key inspiration, going on to say that he is “convinced that Russia will be defeated in the end.” Instrumentalist Gatsby shares this view, more directly and defiantly proclaiming, “Support Ukraine, Putin udi na chuj,” which roughly translates to “Fuck off Putin.”











With vocal duties on the band’s cover shared between Fall and Ambra von Bernstein, Cathedral in Flames offers up this rendition of “The Weeping Song” as a name-your-price item with all income and royalties from both the single and the band’s 2021 Hang Me High & Bury Me Deep album to be donated to support for Ukraine. The band has selected Nexta as a primary recipient, the group heralding the independent media outlet for “breaking news from across the battlefield.” The organization has been branded as extremists and terrorists in Belarus, with the channel now based in Warsaw, Poland after founder Stsiapan Putsila and former editor-in-chief Roman Protasevich were targeted by the KGB for their participation in not only covering but helping to coordinate opposition demonstrations and protests against Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

Cathedral in Flames

Nexta

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)