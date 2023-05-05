



Since the formation of his CARV.R project in 2020, Christian Carver has been steadily building on the foundations of dark synthpop and heavy electronic bass, with today’s reveal of the “Deflect” single being the latest example. Featuring vocals and lyrics by Mari Kattman (Helix, Featured), the song presents Carver tackling personal yet relatable issues of addressing those who “shirked responsibility for their actions and instead played the victim.” Past releases from CARV.R have featured collaborations with Goo Munday, Llynks, Casey Desmond, and S Y Z Y G Y X, with Carver further explaining that he felt Kattman was best suited to “Deflect,” stating that “her vocals sit perfectly with the music, and her lyrics bring the original idea of the song to life.”







“Deflect” marks CARV.R’s second single of 2023, following April’s remix EP companion to 2022’s “Bloom.” A remix of “Deflect” created by ALEX of AKUMA II is scheduled to arrive on May 19. “Deflect” is available to purchase/stream via all major digital outlets.





CARV.R

Mari Kattman

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)