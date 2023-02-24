



Carrellee has proven to be an exciting new talent for the Negative Gain Productions roster, presenting emotive songwriting set to a bittersweet blend of electronic and folk. From her late 2022 Scale of Dreams album comes the video for “Stay,” in which she addresses the limited and finite nature of love, relating personally to her divorce and the realization that “I did have control and responsibility, but in a lot ways, it feels like fate too.” Directed by Jason P. Schumacher and shot at the Volstead Emporium in Minneapolis, the video relays the melodrama of these themes, presenting moments and memories as transient yet timeless, with choreography by Josh Zapata-Palmer.







“Stay” marks the third video from Scale of Dreams, following “Heaven OrMorning Sun.” The album was released via Negative Gain Productions on November 18, 2022, and is available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats on Bandcamp.

In addition, today, February 23 marks the start of Carrellee’s Scale of Dreams Tour, performing in Indianapolis, IN tonight; the tour will continue until May 28, with Carrellee scheduled to perform in Louisville, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Nashville, Albuquerque, San Diego, Seattle, Vancouver, Denver, Kansas City, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Carrellee’s website.

As well, the artist will be part of the Destination: New Orleans event hosted by Gothic Cruise in partnership with Negative Gain; the event will take place from August 25-26, with Carrellee joined by label mates Panic Priest, Wire Spine, Order of the Static Temple, Josie Pace, Astari Nite, ESA, and Curse Mackey. Tickets and full info for Destination: New Orleans can be found via GothEvents.com.





Carrellee

Negative Gain Productions

Destination: New Orleans

Gothic Cruise

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)