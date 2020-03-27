



Based in Los Angeles, French electro/punk act Carré has unveiled its debut single and video release from the band’s forthcoming EP. Available digitally via all streaming services and physically as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl via Nomad Eel Records, “This Is Not a Band” presents the trio’s blend of organic and electronic instrumentation with an energetic style that relates to the band’s name – translating roughly to square in French, as well as playing tight or on point. ReGen editor-in-chief Ilker Yücel comments that the track is reminiscent of the surreal and eccentric soundtracks of filmmaker Gregg Araki, likening “This Is Not a Band” to a merging of Pizzicato Five and The Micronauts. The music video was shot at The Forge in the band’s home of Los Angeles, directed by Patrick Fogarty.







Founded in 2019 from the idea of having two drummers and focusing on the principles of rhythm and motion, the three members of Carré each bring a different set of inspirations into the band’s sound – the organic, the electronic, and the psychedelic. Julien Boyé has been a live touring drummer for the likes of Nouvelle Vague and James Supercave, and has his own Acoustic Resistance project showcasing his use of rare instruments from around the world. On drums, vocals, synths, and production is Jules de Gasperis; raised in Paris, he owns a studio in L.A., and brings an extensive knowledge of synths and machines. A resident of L.A. for over a decade, Keveen Baudouin rounds the trio out on guitars, vocals, synths, and production, having performed with many bands in psych/rock.

Carré’s self-titled EP is due for release later this spring; the band hopes to then conduct a series of live performances “once the world is ready for it.”

Carré

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube

Nomad Eel Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)