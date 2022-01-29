



French darksynth act Carpenter Brut is firing on all cylinders with the announcement of the band’s latest album, Leather Terror, with “Imaginary Fire” marking its first single. Lending his formidable vocal skills to this track is Greg Puciato of The Black Queen, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and Killer Be Killed, his soaring melodies and unbridled aggression complementing the track’s cinematic bombast, delivered by way of crushing guitar riffs and harmonious synth passages. A music video directed by Dehn Sora provides a striking and siturbing visual accompaniment, an apocalyptic and monstrous depiction of urban decay, human and animals bodies mangled beyond recognition, apathetic as they are engulfed in flame, and even a bit of Lovecraftian tentacled insanity to boot. The video for “Imaginary Fire” premiered on January 27 and is available to view on YouTube, while the song can be preview streamed on Bandcamp. Leather Terror will be released on April 1 via No Quarter Productions, following up on Carpenter Brut’s 2020 Blood Machines soundtrack and the 2018 Leather Teeth record; other guests on the new album include Norwegian experimental artist Ulver, fellow darksynth act Gunship, Johannes “Jonka” Andersson of Swedish death metal act Tribulation, ambient artist Sylvaine, and Persha. In addition, Carpenter Brut has announced dates for a European/U.K. tour to take place from October 9 to November 6, performing in Paris, Warsaw, Prague, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Manchester, London, and more; a full listing of dates can be found on the band’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)