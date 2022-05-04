



On April 26, ReGen Magazine was thrilled to premiere the video for The Blue Hour’s rendition of “Christian Says,” featured on Coitus Interruptus Productions’ The Work of Sinners – The Work of Saints compilation paying tribute to the music of Tones on Tail and Love & Rockets. From that collection now comes the latest video from Caroline Blind as she presents her cover of “I Feel Speed,” originally recorded by Love & Rockets for the band’s 1989 self-titled record; while a generally faithful interpretation, Blind presents a spacier, somewhat speedier version of what was originally a rather heavy track for Love & Rockets, written by guitarist Daniel Ash as an expression of his love for motorcycles. “I was drawn to the way this song captures that slow, dreamy, sweet and blissful mood-state that you can achieve on a good ride,” Blind explains, sharing Ash’s affinity for bikes; she continues, “The simplicity of the original appealed to me as well, since I was doing everything myself with this one,” she having performed all the instrumentation and recording, while Simon “Ding” Archer provided additional mix and production, as well as some Moog passages.







The psychedelic video was released on April 28, with The Work of Sinners – The Work of Saints released the following day as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp; mastered by Jasyn Bangert (God Module, HexHeart), and featuring artwork by Greg Rolfes of Eleven12 Design & Photography, other artists on the compilation include the aofrementioned The Blue Hour, The AXIOM Divide, Stoneburner, Psyche, Bellhead, Mr. Russia, Unwoman, Batavia, and more.





