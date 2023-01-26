



Chris Carter and Cosey Fanni Tutti have operated both individually and collectively under various bands and monikers, but for many, they will always be best regarded simply as the electronic duo of Chris & Cosey. Now, the band’s own CTI imprint, in association with Cargo Records, has announced a series of limited edition vinyl remasters covering some of their most influential releases, each issued in its own colored vinyl. Due for release on March 24, the first run of the series will encompass Elemental 7 in green, Muzik Fantastique! in pink, and Feral Vapours of the Silver Ether in yellow; all three available for pre-order individually and in a special 3-LP bundle. Pre-orders are now available in limited quantities.

Originally released in 1984 under the name of CTI via Cabaret Voltaire’s DoubleVision Video imprint, Elemental 7 was Chris & Cosey’s soundtrack to the film of the same name. The album saw the duo reuniting with John Lacey, who had first introduced Carter to the COUM Transmissions collective, in which he was working with Fanni Tutti. Muzik Fantastique! was originally released on Play It Again Sam in 1992, around the time the band ceased touring activity to concentrate on studio work; Feral Vapours of the Silver Ether was the second album to be released under the name of Carter Tutti, released in 2007.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)